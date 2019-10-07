 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iraqi armed force ‘ready’ to back govt amid protests

7 Oct, 2019 08:55 / Updated 0 seconds ago
Iraqi armed force ‘ready’ to back govt amid protests
© Reuters / Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen

Iraq’s powerful Hashed al-Shaabi force, which is mostly integrated with the state, said on Monday that it is ready to implement government orders to prevent “a coup d’etat or a rebellion.”

As protests in the country have left more than 100 dead, Faleh al-Fayyadh, who heads the force, said in Baghdad that he wanted “the fall of corruption, not the fall of the regime,” AFP reported.

The rallies began on Tuesday with calls to reduce youth unemployment and corruption, but have spiraled to demand a total overhaul of the Iraqi political system.

The government has announced a series of reforms to create jobs, boost social welfare and oust corrupt officials, but have also accused “saboteurs” of infiltrating the protests.

