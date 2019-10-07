Turkey ‘determined’ to clear Syrian border of militants – FM Cavusoglu

Ankara is determined to clear its border with Syria of militants and assure the security of the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. The statement came after the White House said Ankara will soon launch an offensive into northern Syria.

The White House press secretary said on Sunday that Turkey will soon move forward with its long-planned military operation to create a “safe zone” in northern Syria and that US forces will not support it or be involved in it.

“Since the beginning of the crisis in Syria, we supported the country’s territorial integrity, and we will continue to do so from now on,” Reuters quoted Cavusoglu as saying. “We will contribute to peace and stability in Syria,” the minister tweeted.