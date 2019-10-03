 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Several blasts rock Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone following new curfew rule

Published time: 3 Oct, 2019 00:41
Get short URL
Several blasts rock Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone following new curfew rule
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive past over a suspension bridge in the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq. ©  Reuters / Thaier al-Sudani

Multiple explosions were heard near the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The city recently imposed a curfew after days of bloody clashes between protesters and police.

One explosive reportedly detonated near the Turkish Embassy inside the Greenzone, which houses US and other foreign diplomatic buildings, Al Arabiya reports. The second blast hit near the Al-Harithiya bridge, also in the fortified section of the city. Sirens were heard in the area.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi imposed a curfew over Baghdad “until further notice” on Wednesday following two days of heated anti-government protests, where at least seven were killed and more than 400 injured.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies