House Democrats subpoena Trump lawyer Giuliani in impeachment probe over Ukraine

The Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees of the US House of Representatives have sent a subpoena to President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, demanding he turn over documents related to their impeachment inquiry by October 15.

The Democrat-led committees seek documents about Giuliani’s involvement with alleged attempts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, until recently a leading candidate for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination.

Though the transcript of the Trump-Zelensky phone call from July shows no such pressure, and Zelensky himself said as much during a press conference at the UN last week, the House is arguing that going after Biden amounts to unlawful foreign interference in the US election and is thereby grounds for impeachment.

Biden has publicly boasted about forcing the government to fire a “corrupt” Ukrainian prosecutor, who just so happened to be involved in investigating a gas company that employed Biden’s son Hunter to the tune of $50,000 a month.