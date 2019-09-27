 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN helicopter crashes in C. African Republic, 3 killed – mission head

Published time: 27 Sep, 2019 15:57 Edited time: 27 Sep, 2019 16:16
Senegalese United Nations peacekeeping soldiers ride a pickup truck while on patrol in Bangui, Central African Republic, April 24, 2017. © Reuters / Baz Ratner

A Senegalese combat helicopter from the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic has crashed, killing three people, Reuters quoted the mission head as saying on Friday.

The crash occurred as the chopper was landing in the western town of Bouar and also resulted in one injury, MINUSCA chief Mankeur Ndiaye tweeted.

MINUSCA has more than 12,000 uniformed personnel trying to restore stability to the country, where mainly Muslim Selaka rebels overthrew the president in 2013, prompting reprisals from mostly Christian militia.

