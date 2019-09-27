UN helicopter crashes in C. African Republic, 3 killed – mission head

A Senegalese combat helicopter from the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic has crashed, killing three people, Reuters quoted the mission head as saying on Friday.

The crash occurred as the chopper was landing in the western town of Bouar and also resulted in one injury, MINUSCA chief Mankeur Ndiaye tweeted.

MINUSCA has more than 12,000 uniformed personnel trying to restore stability to the country, where mainly Muslim Selaka rebels overthrew the president in 2013, prompting reprisals from mostly Christian militia.