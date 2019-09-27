 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US House votes again to terminate national emergency on southern border

Published time: 27 Sep, 2019 15:24 Edited time: 27 Sep, 2019 15:40
US President Donald Trump declares a national emergency at the US-Mexico border while speaking about border security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, February 15, 2019. © Reuters / Jim Young

A majority of the US House of Representatives on Friday backed for a second time legislation that would terminate a national emergency on the southern border that President Donald Trump declared in February.

The measure has now been sent to the White House for Trump’s expected veto, Reuters reported.

The Senate approved the measure earlier this week. However, Trump used the very first veto of his presidency this March to strike down a similar measure that had cleared the House and Senate. Congress was unable to muster the votes to override that veto.

