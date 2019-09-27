 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian investigators ‘did not interrogate’ Biden or his son – prosecutor

Published time: 27 Sep, 2019 13:37 Edited time: 27 Sep, 2019 14:00
US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

Ukrainian investigators have not interrogated former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter as part of an investigation into the Burisma Group, Nazar Kholodnytsky, Ukraine’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor, said on Friday.

US Democrats allege President Donald Trump had pressured the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to reopen an investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings in the country.

According to Kholodnytsky, on August 1, 2017, the prosecutor decided to close this case, in particular, due to the fact that the case was unsuccessfully investigated for about two years. Currently, no active investigative actions are being carried out on the case, the prosecutor said, adding that there is a court ruling on the obligation to close the proceedings.

“The position is simple – we are acting according to the law. When the proceedings were being closed, the prosecutor did the right thing, since there had been no investigative actions for nine months,” Kholodnitsky was quoted as saying.

