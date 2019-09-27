Ukrainian investigators ‘did not interrogate’ Biden or his son – prosecutor

Ukrainian investigators have not interrogated former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter as part of an investigation into the Burisma Group, Nazar Kholodnytsky, Ukraine’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor, said on Friday.

US Democrats allege President Donald Trump had pressured the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to reopen an investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings in the country.

According to Kholodnytsky, on August 1, 2017, the prosecutor decided to close this case, in particular, due to the fact that the case was unsuccessfully investigated for about two years. Currently, no active investigative actions are being carried out on the case, the prosecutor said, adding that there is a court ruling on the obligation to close the proceedings.

“The position is simple – we are acting according to the law. When the proceedings were being closed, the prosecutor did the right thing, since there had been no investigative actions for nine months,” Kholodnitsky was quoted as saying.