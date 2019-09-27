Russia seeks approval for new N. Korea peace plan – ministry

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has said it hopes a new plan that Moscow has drawn up to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula will help make a breakthrough, RIA Novosti reported on Friday.

“We have agreed the draft plan with our Chinese partners and have shown it to representatives of the US, South Korea and North Korea,” Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov was quoted as saying.

“We expect that after the approval of the document by all the sides we will manage to… make real progress in resolving the problem of the Korean Peninsula,” the Russian diplomat noted.