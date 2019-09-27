 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia seeks approval for new N. Korea peace plan – ministry

Published time: 27 Sep, 2019 10:52 Edited time: 27 Sep, 2019 13:31
© Reuters / Denis Balibouse / File Picture

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has said it hopes a new plan that Moscow has drawn up to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula will help make a breakthrough, RIA Novosti reported on Friday.

“We have agreed the draft plan with our Chinese partners and have shown it to representatives of the US, South Korea and North Korea,” Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov was quoted as saying.

“We expect that after the approval of the document by all the sides we will manage to… make real progress in resolving the problem of the Korean Peninsula,” the Russian diplomat noted.

