Japan sees China space activity, N. Korea missiles as threat – military

Published time: 27 Sep, 2019 08:24 Edited time: 27 Sep, 2019 11:06
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, August 22, 2019. © Reuters / Issei Kato

Tokyo has raised its caution level about North Korea’s missile capability, saying in a defense report that the country resumed missile tests while taking no concrete denuclearization steps and had succeeded in making miniaturized warheads, AP reported.

The annual defense paper, approved Friday by the Cabinet, underscores Japan’s fear of being targeted by its neighbor. Its reaction to Pyongyang’s recent tests contrasts with a low-key response from the US.

The defense report also noted China’s threat is expanding into space from the regional seas, and said Japan must prioritize space security. China was mentioned as a second significant nation after the US, Japan’ ally.

