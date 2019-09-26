 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bangladesh plans to install barbed-wire fences around Rohingya refugee camps – minister

Published time: 26 Sep, 2019 15:27 Edited time: 26 Sep, 2019 15:33
Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. © Reuters / Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Authorities in Bangladesh will build barbed-wire fences around sprawling camps housing Rohingya refugees to stop their expansion, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Thursday.

The fences were ordered by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, AP reported, citing the minister. The PM had earlier told authorities to open the border to allow hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya to escape from a harsh military crackdown in neighboring Myanmar two years ago.

It is not clear when construction of the fences will begin at more than 30 camps near the border.

The UN-established Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar last year recommended the prosecution of top Myanmar military commanders on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Myanmar has rejected the allegations.

