 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US Treasury sanctions firm it claims provides jet fuel to Russia in Syria

Published time: 26 Sep, 2019 14:55 Edited time: 26 Sep, 2019 15:15
Get short URL
US Treasury sanctions firm it claims provides jet fuel to Russia in Syria
The US Treasury Department in Washington. © Reuters / Brian Snyder

Washington on Thursday imposed sanctions on a firm it said was participating in a sanctions evasion scheme to facilitate the delivery of jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria, Reuters reports.

The US Treasury Department said the newly sanctioned firm, Maritime Assistance LLC, was operating as a front company for OJSC Sovfracht, a company the US had previously sanctioned in relation to operations in Ukraine.

Three individuals allegedly tied to Sovfracht were also targeted. The Treasury decided to freeze any assets they may hold in the US and bar Americans from dealing with them.

Five ships were designated as “blocked property” of previously sanctioned Russian firm Transpetrochart, which Washington says provides support to Sovfracht.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies