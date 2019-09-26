Afghan authorities block all truck traffic in Kabul ahead of presidential elections

Afghan authorities imposed a partial lockdown on the capital on Thursday, banning trucks from the city’s streets in a bid to prevent suicide bombings ahead of presidential elections on Saturday.

The election is at high risk of violence and the Taliban have already unleashed a slew of suicide attacks across Afghanistan targeting campaign offices, rallies and other election-related targets, AP said.

The Interior Ministry said that security forces were beefing up their presence at checkpoints into the city and would turn trucks back.