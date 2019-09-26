 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Afghan authorities block all truck traffic in Kabul ahead of presidential elections

Published time: 26 Sep, 2019 12:37 Edited time: 26 Sep, 2019 14:49
Afghan authorities block all truck traffic in Kabul ahead of presidential elections
Afghan authorities imposed a partial lockdown on the capital on Thursday, banning trucks from the city’s streets in a bid to prevent suicide bombings ahead of presidential elections on Saturday.

The election is at high risk of violence and the Taliban have already unleashed a slew of suicide attacks across Afghanistan targeting campaign offices, rallies and other election-related targets, AP said.

The Interior Ministry said that security forces were beefing up their presence at checkpoints into the city and would turn trucks back.

