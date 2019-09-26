 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU still waiting for Brexit proposals from UK – Barnier

Published time: 26 Sep, 2019 09:51 Edited time: 26 Sep, 2019 10:36
EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. © Reuters / Yves Herman / File Photo

The European Union has said it is still waiting for useful proposals to come from Britain to unblock stalled talks on the UK’s departure terms from the bloc, AP reports.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that he is “still ready to work on any new legal and operational proposal” from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

However, Barnier indicated insufficient progress had been achieved in the past few weeks.

The EU already had a deal with the UK on departure terms but it was rejected in the British parliament. Johnson now wants to drastically renegotiate the agreement or leave without a deal on October 31.

