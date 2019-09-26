EU still waiting for Brexit proposals from UK – Barnier

The European Union has said it is still waiting for useful proposals to come from Britain to unblock stalled talks on the UK’s departure terms from the bloc, AP reports.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that he is “still ready to work on any new legal and operational proposal” from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

However, Barnier indicated insufficient progress had been achieved in the past few weeks.

The EU already had a deal with the UK on departure terms but it was rejected in the British parliament. Johnson now wants to drastically renegotiate the agreement or leave without a deal on October 31.