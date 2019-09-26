 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Libya’s Haftar ‘open to dialogue,’ still wants to eliminate militias controlling Tripoli

Published time: 26 Sep, 2019 08:45 Edited time: 26 Sep, 2019 10:27
Fighters loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government outside Tripoli, May 15, 2019. © Reuters / Goran Tomasevic

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, whose forces have been battling to capture the seat of the UN-recognized government in Tripoli since April, has said he is open to dialogue.

“When all is said and done, we need dialogue and we need to sit down” at the negotiating table, Haftar said in a statement issued on Wednesday night ahead of a special session on Libya on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

However, Haftar stressed that dialogue was “not possible so long as terrorist groups and criminal militias control Tripoli” – a reference to militias that back the Government of National Accord, AFP reported.

Haftar welcomed the special session to be co-chaired by France and Italy in New York later on Thursday. He hopes it may come up with proposals that “serve Libya’s interests and at the same time restore security and stability.”

