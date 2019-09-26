 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Beijing deplores US sanctions on Chinese nationals, entities over Iran oil

Published time: 26 Sep, 2019 07:56 Edited time: 26 Sep, 2019 10:11
Get short URL
Beijing deplores US sanctions on Chinese nationals, entities over Iran oil
Chinese FM Wang Yi and Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing, China, August 26, 2019. © Reuters / How Hwee Young / Pool

China’s Foreign Ministry has deplored sanctions imposed by the United States on Chinese entities and individuals it accuses of knowingly transferring oil from Iran in violation of Washington’s curbs on Tehran, Reuters reports.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments in Beijing on Thursday, adding that China’s cooperation with Iran was legitimate and legal.

The US Treasury Department announced that it is slapping sanctions on five Chinese nationals and six entities, including two Cosco Shipping Corporation subsidiaries.

President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to keep trying to squeeze Iran’s economy with sanctions until Tehran agrees to give up what Washington says is a pursuit of nuclear weapons.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies