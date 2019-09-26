Beijing deplores US sanctions on Chinese nationals, entities over Iran oil

China’s Foreign Ministry has deplored sanctions imposed by the United States on Chinese entities and individuals it accuses of knowingly transferring oil from Iran in violation of Washington’s curbs on Tehran, Reuters reports.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments in Beijing on Thursday, adding that China’s cooperation with Iran was legitimate and legal.

The US Treasury Department announced that it is slapping sanctions on five Chinese nationals and six entities, including two Cosco Shipping Corporation subsidiaries.

President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to keep trying to squeeze Iran’s economy with sanctions until Tehran agrees to give up what Washington says is a pursuit of nuclear weapons.