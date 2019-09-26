Whistleblower complaint over Trump's Ukraine call declassified, set to be released soon

A whistleblower complaint that served as a pretext for Democrats to launch an official impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump has been declassified, Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee reported late Wednesday.



“The whistleblower complaint has been declassified. I encourage you all to read it,” Representative Chris Stewart (R-Utah) tweeted.



So far, no link to the complaint has been published, however, with CNN reporting that the document at the center of the Ukrainegate saga is not expected to be released into the public domain until Thursday morning, at the earliest.

Several lawmakers have already been given access to the report and read it on Capitol Hill premises, including Rep. Stewart. Earlier on Wednesday, the White House released the transcript of Trump's July 25 call with his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Despite speculations to the contrary, the transcript failed to unearth any sinister quid-pro-quo negotiations regarding military aid, which Trump was accused of using as leverage to “pressure” Zelensky into reopening an investigation into business dealings of Democratic hopeful Joe Biden's son Hunter in Ukraine.

