 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Yemen ‘peace initiative’ still stands despite coalition airstrikes, Houthi rebels say

Published time: 25 Sep, 2019 16:45 Edited time: 25 Sep, 2019 18:58
Get short URL
Yemen ‘peace initiative’ still stands despite coalition airstrikes, Houthi rebels say
Yemeni coastguards prepare to escort a tug boat ferrying members of a Houthi delegation to attend a meeting of a committee overseeing a UN-led peace deal, September 8, 2019. © Reuters / Abduljabbar Zeyad

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said on Wednesday their offer to halt all attacks on Saudi Arabia still stands despite new airstrikes allegedly launched by a Arab-led coalition fighting the insurgents.

Twenty-two civilians, including children, were killed in air raids earlier this week in Dhale and Amran provinces, according to the United Nations.

The strikes came after the Houthis offered to halt drone and ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia. “The initiative is still on, and we are patient,” Hisham Sharaf, the Houthis’ foreign minister, told AFP. “If they want peace, we are for peace. If they don’t want peace, they know how we can hit them hard.”

The rebels have claimed responsibility for the September 14 attacks on Saudi oil installations that knocked out half of the OPEC kingpin’s production and sent shock waves through world energy markets.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies