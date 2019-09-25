S. Korean president proposes ‘intl peace zone’ bordering North

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday proposed that the United Nations create an “international peace zone” to replace the peninsula’s divide. He laid out his vision for the last Cold War frontier in an address to the UN General Assembly.

The diplomacy of the left-leaning president has paved the way for the historic summits between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Moon asked the international community to commit to designating the international peace area to replace the 250-km (155-mile) Demilitarized Zone that has split the two Koreas for more than 60 years, AFP reported.

The zone would offer an added incentive for Kim to give up its nuclear weapons, the focus on more than a year of on-again, off-again talks between Pyongyang and Washington, according to Moon. This could also provide an institutional and realistic guarantee for North Korea’s security, he said.