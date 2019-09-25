 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
S. Korean president proposes ‘intl peace zone’ bordering North

Published time: 25 Sep, 2019 09:05 Edited time: 25 Sep, 2019 18:02
US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly in New York City, September 23, 2019. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday proposed that the United Nations create an “international peace zone” to replace the peninsula’s divide. He laid out his vision for the last Cold War frontier in an address to the UN General Assembly.

The diplomacy of the left-leaning president has paved the way for the historic summits between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Moon asked the international community to commit to designating the international peace area to replace the 250-km (155-mile) Demilitarized Zone that has split the two Koreas for more than 60 years, AFP reported.

The zone would offer an added incentive for Kim to give up its nuclear weapons, the focus on more than a year of on-again, off-again talks between Pyongyang and Washington, according to Moon. This could also provide an institutional and realistic guarantee for North Korea’s security, he said.

