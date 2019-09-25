 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany extends controls at Austria border by 6 months

Published time: 25 Sep, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 25 Sep, 2019 16:49
© Reuters / Lisi Niesner

Germany is prolonging controls along the country’s border with Austria by six months due to a high number of illegal entries, AP said, citing officials. The checks were meant to expire on November 11.

The border between Austria and southern Germany was the main crossing point for hundreds of thousands of migrants who sought refuge in Europe in 2015 and 2016.

Both countries are part of Europe’s Schengen travel area that allows passport-free travel across much of the continent. Countries are allowed to reintroduce border controls only under exceptional circumstances.

Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Wednesday that German border police recorded 6,749 illegal entries from Austria between January and the end of August, and turned back 3,792 people during that period.

