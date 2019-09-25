Tehran ‘still holding’ British tanker despite lifting detention order – report

British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero is still being held in Iran, despite Tehran lifting a detention order on the vessel, Reuters reported, citing its owner. Sweden’s Stena Bulk said on Wednesday it was not in negotiations with Iran and not aware of any formal charges against the crew or the company.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said earlier that the lifting of a detention order had been finalized, but that an investigation into the vessel was ongoing.

“We haven’t been accused of anything… We are still in the dark over why we are anchored in Bandar Abbas,” Stena Bulk CEO Erik Hanell said. He added that the ship was fuelled and ready to sail for a port in the United Arab Emirates as soon as it was cleared to leave.

Iranian forces seized the Stena Impero on July 19 for alleged marine violations two weeks after British marines detained an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar. The Iranian vessel was released in August.