 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Afghanistan’s Taliban lifts ban on WHO activities – spokesman

Published time: 25 Sep, 2019 14:29 Edited time: 25 Sep, 2019 15:01
Get short URL
Afghanistan’s Taliban lifts ban on WHO activities – spokesman
© Reuters / Denis Balibouse

Afghanistan’s Taliban insurgency has lifted a ban on World Health Organization (WHO) activities in areas the militants control, a spokesman for the Islamist group said. The move could  reverse a stance that had been complicating efforts to eradicate polio.

The Taliban had in April banned the WHO and International Committee of the Red Cross, citing their “suspicious activities” during vaccination campaigns, which threatened to deepen one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, Reuters said.

The health arm of the United Nations has been carrying out a vaccination campaign in Afghanistan, one of just three countries where polio is still endemic.

“After realizing its shortcomings and following constant contact and meetings with our representatives, the WHO received permission for their activities,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said. In a statement, the Taliban gave a guarantee of safety for WHO staff but also set conditions for its return, including only doing health work and getting the insurgency’s permission before hiring workers.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies