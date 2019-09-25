 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

‘France can’t host everyone,’ Macron says, toughening migration stance

Published time: 25 Sep, 2019 11:24 Edited time: 25 Sep, 2019 14:53
Get short URL
‘France can’t host everyone,’ Macron says, toughening migration stance
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the 74th session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, September 24, 2019. © Reuters / Carlo Allegri

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that France “cannot host everyone.” Last week, he signaled a tougher line on immigration in the second half of his mandate, arguing the government must stop voters drifting to the far-right, AFP reported.

“France cannot host everyone if it wants to host people well,” Macron told Europe 1. He noted France had seen a sharp increase in the numbers of people asking for asylum since the 2017 presidential election and said much tighter European cooperation was needed.

“There is not enough cooperation in Europe and we need to look at this migratory phenomenon and take decisions,” Macron said. The comments came as the French parliament is set next week for a major debate on migration policy.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies