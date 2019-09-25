 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Egypt’s Sisi warns against 'new aggression' on Lebanon – Beirut

Published time: 25 Sep, 2019 08:14 Edited time: 25 Sep, 2019 10:44
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi arrives to address the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, September 24, 2019. © Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Arabs cannot accept for Lebanon to face any new aggression, as happened in the July 2006 war with Israel, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was quoted as saying.

“We are counting on your wisdom and your national stance to deal with all these incidents,” Sisi told President Michel Aoun during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Sisi also told Aoun that Egypt was following the recent skirmish between Hezbollah and Israel on Lebanon’s southern border, “very closely,” Lebanon’s Daily Star reported, citing Aoun’s office.

On August 25, an Israeli drone entered Lebanese airspace and crashed in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Minutes later, a second drone followed and exploded, causing significant damage to nearby buildings.

