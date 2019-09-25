Egypt’s Sisi warns against 'new aggression' on Lebanon – Beirut

Arabs cannot accept for Lebanon to face any new aggression, as happened in the July 2006 war with Israel, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was quoted as saying.

“We are counting on your wisdom and your national stance to deal with all these incidents,” Sisi told President Michel Aoun during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Sisi also told Aoun that Egypt was following the recent skirmish between Hezbollah and Israel on Lebanon’s southern border, “very closely,” Lebanon’s Daily Star reported, citing Aoun’s office.

On August 25, an Israeli drone entered Lebanese airspace and crashed in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Minutes later, a second drone followed and exploded, causing significant damage to nearby buildings.