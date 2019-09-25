 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 25 Sep, 2019 07:56 Edited time: 25 Sep, 2019 08:19
Involving US in Normandy format on E. Ukraine conflict not on agenda – Zelensky
French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 17, 2019. © Reuters / Ludovic Marin / Pool

Involving the United States in the Normandy format is not on the agenda in the near future, Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was quoted as saying on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The format for the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine includes Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia.

“We will continue to meet in the Normandy format – the leaders of the four countries. We are waiting for the date to be set,” Zelensky said, according to TASS.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that the next meeting in the Normandy format will take place in the next several weeks.

