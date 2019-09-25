Involving US in Normandy format on E. Ukraine conflict not on agenda – Zelensky

Involving the United States in the Normandy format is not on the agenda in the near future, Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was quoted as saying on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The format for the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine includes Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia.

“We will continue to meet in the Normandy format – the leaders of the four countries. We are waiting for the date to be set,” Zelensky said, according to TASS.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that the next meeting in the Normandy format will take place in the next several weeks.