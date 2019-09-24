Tanker Stena Impero remains in Iran despite statements it’s cleared to leave – owner

The British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, detained by Tehran in July, remains in Iran even though it has been legally cleared to leave, the tanker’s Swedish owner Stena Bulk said on Tuesday.

Iran’s ambassador to Britain, Hamid Baeidinejad, said on Monday that the vessel was free to depart after legal hurdles were cleared. This was confirmed by Mohammad Rastad, head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization.

Stena Bulk Chief Executive Erik Hanell said the tanker was still in Iran, Reuters reports. “Despite public statements by Iranian authorities over the past three days that judicial proceedings have concluded, and the Stena Impero is free to leave Iran, the vessel remains detained at anchor in Bandar Abbas,” Hanell said in a statement.

Earlier reports on Tuesday cited satellite imagery allegedly revealing the Stena Impero was no longer anchored at its location.