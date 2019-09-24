 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 largest parties begin Israel coalition talks

Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 12:10 Edited time: 24 Sep, 2019 16:30
Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and armed forces chief Major-General Benny Gantz speak at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, July 18, 2013. © Reuters / Baz Ratner

Israel’s two largest parties met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of forming a unity government after last week’s deadlocked national election. The impasse could potentially force a third election in less than a year.

The meeting between party representatives comes a day after Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and PM Benjamin Netanyahu of the rival Likud party held their first working meeting since the vote, AP said.

Gantz’s centrist Blue and White came in first in the election with 33 seats, trailed by Netanyahu’s Likud with 31. With smaller allied parties, a total of 55 lawmakers have thrown their support behind Netanyahu, against 54 for Gantz, leaving both men short of the required 61-seat majority.

A unity deal between the large parties, with a rotating leadership, is seen as perhaps the only way out of the gridlock. Gantz insists he should go first and has vowed not to partner with Likud so long as Netanyahu is at the helm.

