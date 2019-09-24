US-led coalition ‘will defend itself’ against any attacks in Iraq

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 11:45 Edited time: 24 Sep, 2019 16:19
Iraqi security forces gather at a checkpoint into the Green Zone in Baghdad. © Reuters / Thaier al-Sudani

The US-led coalition helping to fight Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants in Iraq said on Tuesday it would not tolerate any attacks against its personnel.

The statement came after rockets were fired overnight at Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone.

US and coalition-occupied facilities in the area were not hit by the rockets, but the coalition would defend itself if targeted, it said in a statement.

There was no claim of responsibility for the rocket attack, Reuters said. One rocket landed in the Tigris River and another hit in the Green Zone without causing casualties or damage, according to Iraqi security services.

