US-led coalition ‘will defend itself’ against any attacks in Iraq

The US-led coalition helping to fight Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants in Iraq said on Tuesday it would not tolerate any attacks against its personnel.

The statement came after rockets were fired overnight at Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone.

US and coalition-occupied facilities in the area were not hit by the rockets, but the coalition would defend itself if targeted, it said in a statement.

There was no claim of responsibility for the rocket attack, Reuters said. One rocket landed in the Tigris River and another hit in the Green Zone without causing casualties or damage, according to Iraqi security services.