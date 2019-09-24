 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rescue ship ‘Ocean Viking’ docks in Sicily, disembarks 182 migrants

Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 08:55 Edited time: 24 Sep, 2019 15:59
The 'Ocean Viking' rescue ship in the Sicilian port of Messina, Italy, September 24, 2019. © Reuters / Antonio Parrinello

A humanitarian ship has docked in Italy to disembark 182 men, women and children rescued in the Mediterranean Sea after fleeing Libya.

The ‘Ocean Viking’ arrived in the Sicilian port of Messina with Italy’s permission on Tuesday morning. On land, police and the Red Cross waited for the migrants – who were picked up from three different boats on September 17-18 – to step out, AP reported.

France, Germany, Italy, Malta and Finland agreed on Monday to a temporary arrangement to share out migrants rescued while trying to cross the sea from Libya in unseaworthy boats operated by human traffickers. However, officials are pushing for a wider deal involving more EU countries.

