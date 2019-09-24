 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran’s president ‘open to discussing small changes’ to 2015 deal if US sanctions lifted

Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 14:56 Edited time: 24 Sep, 2019 15:30
French President Emmanuel Macron and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 23, 2019. © Reuters / John Irish / File Photo

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday he is open to discussing small changes, additions or amendments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers if the US lifted sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

“I will be open to discuss small changes, additions or amendments to nuclear deal if sanctions were taken away,” Rouhani said in New York.

US President Donald Trump exited the deal last year, then re-imposed and toughened sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the agreement in return for curbing its nuclear program.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he hoped there could be progress on Iran in the coming hours after he held direct talks with Rouhani on Monday evening, Reuters reported.

