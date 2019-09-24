Iran’s president ‘open to discussing small changes’ to 2015 deal if US sanctions lifted

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday he is open to discussing small changes, additions or amendments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers if the US lifted sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

“I will be open to discuss small changes, additions or amendments to nuclear deal if sanctions were taken away,” Rouhani said in New York.

US President Donald Trump exited the deal last year, then re-imposed and toughened sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the agreement in return for curbing its nuclear program.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he hoped there could be progress on Iran in the coming hours after he held direct talks with Rouhani on Monday evening, Reuters reported.