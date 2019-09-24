 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greek unions stage walk out against strike action reform

Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 07:59 Edited time: 24 Sep, 2019 13:25
Passenger ships are moored during a 24-hour strike of Greece's seamen's federation PNO against austerity policies affecting their sector, at the port of Piraeus, Greece, September 24, 2019. © Reuters / Costas Baltas

Workers in Greece have staged their first walkout since a new conservative government took office in July. Ships stayed in port and public buses and trains ran on reduced services on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The action was triggered by government moves to change some rules on calling a strike, and to allow non-implementation of collective working agreements under certain conditions, as well as the creation of a registry of labor unions which they have said is an attempt to control them.

Unions representing workers in fields as diverse as banking to nursery schools urged members to go on strike. Industrial action in Greece rarely secures full participation of workers.

The new government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis came to power on pledges to speed up investments and spur growth.

