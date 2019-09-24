 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US-N. Korea nuke talks will likely resume soon – Seoul

Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 08:15 Edited time: 24 Sep, 2019 10:22
North Korea's envoy Kim Yong-сhol and US President Donald Trump after a meeting at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2018. © Reuters / Leah Millis

South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Tuesday that nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang will likely resume within two to three weeks, AP reported.

Hours after US President Donald Trump said another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “could happen soon,” the National Intelligence Service (NIS) gave its assessment in a private briefing on the prospect for a resumption of nuclear diplomacy.

Kim Min-ki, one of the lawmakers who attended the NIS briefing, quoted the spy service as saying there is “a high possibility for working-level talks [between the US and North Korea] to restart within two to three weeks.”

The lawmaker said the NIS also told them that another Trump-Kim summit could happen this year if the two countries make progress in those working-level nuclear negotiations.

