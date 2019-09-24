US-N. Korea nuke talks will likely resume soon – Seoul

South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Tuesday that nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang will likely resume within two to three weeks, AP reported.

Hours after US President Donald Trump said another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “could happen soon,” the National Intelligence Service (NIS) gave its assessment in a private briefing on the prospect for a resumption of nuclear diplomacy.

Kim Min-ki, one of the lawmakers who attended the NIS briefing, quoted the spy service as saying there is “a high possibility for working-level talks [between the US and North Korea] to restart within two to three weeks.”

The lawmaker said the NIS also told them that another Trump-Kim summit could happen this year if the two countries make progress in those working-level nuclear negotiations.