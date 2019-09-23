 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Two blasts hit Baghdad’s Green Zone near US Embassy

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 21:55
Get short URL
Two blasts hit Baghdad’s Green Zone near US Embassy
©  AFP / Ahmad al-Rubaye

A pair of explosions rocked Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, with blasts reported in the vicinity of the US Embassy, near a building housing American soldiers and diplomatic staff. No casualties were reported.

One of the shells landed in an “empty dirt yard around the Green Zone and the other in the Tigris River in Baghdad, without incident” on Monday night, according to an official Twitter account linked to Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office. No group has yet taken responsibility for the attack.

The shelling comes as tensions in the region soar, following attacks on a pair of Saudi oil facilities last weekend. Though Yemen’s Houthi rebels took credit for the drone attacks, Saudi Arabia and Washington have laid blame with Iran, with the US sending additional troops and military equipment to Saudi Arabia to fend off future attacks.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies