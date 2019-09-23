Two blasts hit Baghdad’s Green Zone near US Embassy

A pair of explosions rocked Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, with blasts reported in the vicinity of the US Embassy, near a building housing American soldiers and diplomatic staff. No casualties were reported.

One of the shells landed in an “empty dirt yard around the Green Zone and the other in the Tigris River in Baghdad, without incident” on Monday night, according to an official Twitter account linked to Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office. No group has yet taken responsibility for the attack.

The shelling comes as tensions in the region soar, following attacks on a pair of Saudi oil facilities last weekend. Though Yemen’s Houthi rebels took credit for the drone attacks, Saudi Arabia and Washington have laid blame with Iran, with the US sending additional troops and military equipment to Saudi Arabia to fend off future attacks.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.