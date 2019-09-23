 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Merkel’s spokeswoman defends separate German ministerial flights to US

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 12:50 Edited time: 23 Sep, 2019 19:35
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. © Reuters / Axel Schmidt

The German government is defending a decision to have Chancellor Angela Merkel and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer fly to the US almost simultaneously on separate government planes.

The development came two days after Merkel’s coalition presented a policy package aiming to combat climate change.

German media on Monday mocked the back-to-back departures on Sunday of Merkel to New York for a UN climate summit and Kramp-Karrenbauer to Washington for meetings with US officials. Kramp-Karrenbauer was originally supposed to fly out in Merkel’s Airbus A340 and take a commercial flight home.

The separate flights were down to “purely organizational” factors, Merkel spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said, adding that the chancellor and the minister were heading to separate destinations with different delegations.

