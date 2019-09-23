Russian govt ratifies Paris Climate Agreement

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday signed a Cabinet resolution on ratifying the Paris climate agreement. “I signed a government resolution, it concerns the adoption of the Paris climate agreement,” Medvedev said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

Russia signed the Paris Agreement on 22 April 2016, and 195 nations have signed the Agreement by now. Ten nations are yet to ratify the deal.

The Paris Agreement is a deal under the United Nations Framework Convention on climate change that focuses on issues related to greenhouse gas emissions.