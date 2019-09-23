 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Russian govt ratifies Paris Climate Agreement

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 11:43 Edited time: 23 Sep, 2019 18:28
Get short URL
Russian govt ratifies Paris Climate Agreement
People attend a protest urging authorities to take emergency measures against climate change, in Paris, France, September 21, 2019. © Reuters / Charles Platiau

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday signed a Cabinet resolution on ratifying the Paris climate agreement. “I signed a government resolution, it concerns the adoption of the Paris climate agreement,” Medvedev said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

Russia signed the Paris Agreement on 22 April 2016, and 195 nations have signed the Agreement by now. Ten nations are yet to ratify the deal.

The Paris Agreement is a deal under the United Nations Framework Convention on climate change that focuses on issues related to greenhouse gas emissions.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies