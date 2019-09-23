 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
British tanker Stena Impero free to leave, Iran ambassador to UK says

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 16:15 Edited time: 23 Sep, 2019 16:43
British tanker Stena Impero free to leave, Iran ambassador to UK says
© Reuters / Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency)

The detained British-flagged tanker Stena Impero is “free to leave,” Iran’s ambassador to the UK, Hamid Baeidinejad, tweeted on Monday.

The July 19 seizure of the ship, two weeks after Britain detained an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar, ratcheted up tensions in the region in the wake of attacks on other merchant vessels that Washington blamed on Tehran. Iran denied responsibility for those attacks.

“The British-flagged tanker ‘Stena Impero’, pursuant to the completion of the judicial and legal process, is now free to leave,” the ambassador wrote.

An Iranian government spokesman said on Monday that all legal steps had been completed for the release of the detained tanker but that he did not know when the vessel would be released, Reuters reported.

