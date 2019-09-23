 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 killed as students clash over alleged slurs in Papua, Indonesia

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 15:54
File photo © Antara Foto / Zabur Karuru / via REUTERS
Nineteen civilians and one soldier have been killed in riots in two towns in Papua, Indonesian authorities said on Monday, in a violent escalation of ongoing unrest over ethnic discrimination.

According to police, fighting broke out between students from different schools in the town of Wamena, resulting in 16 deaths and the burning of “government and public facilities as well as private properties.” Scores of people were injured in the clashes.

In Jayapura, the capital of Papua province, a soldier escorting students from a demonstration was stabbed to death and three other people were killed.

The latest violence reportedly broke out in response to an alleged incident in which a teacher hurled racist slurs at students in Wamena on Saturday. Police say they investigated the claim and found it was not true.

