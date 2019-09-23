Rouhani heads to UN, wants to win support for Iran against US pressure

President Hassan Rouhani on Monday departed Tehran for New York to attend the UN General Assembly on a mission to win Iran support against “cruel” pressure from arch-foe the US, AFP reports.

Speaking to reporters before boarding his flight, Rouhani said his delegation was heading to the UN gathering despite reluctance from President Donald Trump’s administration to issue them visas.

“When the Americans aren’t willing [to let Iran participate], we must insist on traveling,” Rouhani said. “It is essential for us to take part in the UN General Assembly and talk at various levels,” he told reporters at Tehran’s Mehrabad airport.

“The cruel actions that have been taken against the Iranian nation and also the difficult and complicated issues that our region faces with them need to be explained to the people and countries of the world,” the president said. He will present an Iranian plan for peace in the Gulf to the UN General Assembly.