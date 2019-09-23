 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia formally declares alleged CIA mole missing, search underway, database shows

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 14:29 Edited time: 23 Sep, 2019 15:20
Russia has officially declared a former Kremlin official alleged to have been a CIA informant missing and is looking for him, the Interior Ministry’s database shows.

US media reports, confirmed to Reuters by two sources, say a CIA informant in the Russian government was extracted and brought to the US in 2017. The official may have been a man called Oleg Smolenkov, who reportedly disappeared with his wife, Antonina, and three children while on holiday in Montenegro in June 2017.

The ministry’s database shows that Smolenkov has now been declared missing and that the ministry is looking for him, RIA Novosti reported.

US media reports have described the informant as a high-level CIA source. The Kremlin has confirmed that Smolenkov worked in the Russian presidential administration, but said he was fired in 2016/17 and was not senior.

