Syria’s FM Muallem discusses constitutional committee with UN envoy Pedersen in Damascus

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 10:27 Edited time: 23 Sep, 2019 11:59
UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen. © Reuters / Fabrice Coffrini / Pool

Syria’s foreign minister has discussed the formation of a constitutional committee and its work with UN special envoy Geir Pedersen. Walid Muallem’s meeting with Pedersen on Monday focused on the committee’s setup and guarantees that it be free “from any foreign intervention,” Syria’s state news agency SANA said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced last week that a long-sought agreement has been reached on the composition of a committee to draft a new constitution for Syria. The formation of the 150-member committee is an important step toward ending Syria’s conflict.

The UN chief said that Pedersen “is doing the final work” on finalizing details of the committee, and hoped “this will be very soon concluded,” AP reported.

