Dutch PM Rutte says Brexit deal by October 31 deadline is still possible

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday he did not rule out a Brexit deal before the October 31 deadline but he still has not seen new solutions to the Irish border problem.

“With a few nights of hard work a lot can be done, but it all starts with the will to agree,” Reuters quoted Rutte as saying. “I can only respond to real, specific proposals.”

British PM Boris Johnson has told colleagues he does not expect to be able to conclude a full, “legally operable” deal covering the Irish border at a meeting of EU leaders, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Ireland said Britain and the EU were not yet close to a Brexit deal that could resolve the Irish border problem and that London needs to come up with serious proposals.