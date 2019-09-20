 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ethiopia dismisses Egypt’s proposal on Nile River dam project

Published time: 20 Sep, 2019 14:37 Edited time: 20 Sep, 2019 17:27
© Reuters / Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed Egypt’s latest proposal regarding a massive Nile River dam project as being “against the sovereignty of Ethiopia.”

The sharply worded statement on Friday came shortly after Egypt said a new round of talks over the filling and operation of the soon-to-be-finished $5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam failed to achieve progress. The talks had resumed after more than a year.

Egypt fears Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam could reduce its share of the Nile, which serves as a lifeline for the country’s 100 million people, AP said. Ethiopia has roughly the same population and says the dam will help its development as one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

Ethiopia’s new statement said that “various new and harmful ideas that could harm the trust developed between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan should stop.”

