Taiwan cuts official ties with Kiribati amid China tension

Published time: 20 Sep, 2019 07:24 Edited time: 20 Sep, 2019 17:08
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen. © Reuters / Andres Martinez Casares / File Photo

Taiwan said on Friday it has cut official ties with the Pacific island nation of Kiribati, losing another ally, Reuters said.

The move comes just days after the Solomon Islands cut off ties with Taipei, dealing a fresh blow to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking re-election in January.

Taiwan has lost seven allies to China since she took office in 2016, amid criticism of her handling of relations with China. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in Taipei that Taiwan had terminated diplomatic ties with Kiribati and will immediately close down its embassy there.

Kiribati is the seventh country to drop Taiwan as a diplomatic ally since 2016, following Burkina Faso, the Dominican Republic, Sao Tome & Principe, Panama, El Salvador and the Solomon Islands.

