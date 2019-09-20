Iran’s top diplomat to attend UN despite ‘visa doubts’ – Tehran

Iran says its foreign minister will attend next week’s United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, amid doubts about whether the US would give him a visa, AP said.

Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel on Friday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency. Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the announcement on Thursday evening.

As host country of the UN, the US is required to issue the visas.

Tension between the US and Iran has escalated following the weekend attack on oil installations in Saudi Arabia.