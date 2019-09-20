 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran’s top diplomat to attend UN despite ‘visa doubts’ – Tehran

Published time: 20 Sep, 2019 08:15 Edited time: 20 Sep, 2019 17:00
Iran’s top diplomat to attend UN despite ‘visa doubts’ – Tehran
Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif at UN headquarters in New York, July 17, 2019. © Reuters / Mike Segar

Iran says its foreign minister will attend next week’s United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, amid doubts about whether the US would give him a visa, AP said.

Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel on Friday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency. Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the announcement on Thursday evening.

As host country of the UN, the US is required to issue the visas.

Tension between the US and Iran has escalated following the weekend attack on oil installations in Saudi Arabia.

