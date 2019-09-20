 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Britain, EU agree to continue Brexit talks – Brussels

Published time: 20 Sep, 2019 12:55 Edited time: 20 Sep, 2019 16:51
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker talks with EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Strasbourg, France, April 16, 2019. © Reuters / Vincent Kessler

The European Union has said British and EU negotiators have agreed to continue discussions aimed at ending the Brexit impasse, as the talks appear to be gaining momentum.

On Friday, the European Commission said that the technical talks are focused on “a first set of concepts, principles and ideas that the United Kingdom has put forward.”

The EU has demanded that Britain put forward written proposals on how to keep goods flowing smoothly across the Irish border without costly and time consuming checks once Northern Ireland leaves the bloc along with the rest of the UK.

The commission says “it is essential that there is a fully workable and legally operational solution” included in the legally-binding Brexit divorce agreement, AP reported. The EU remains “willing and open to examine any such proposals that meet all the objectives of the backstop” proposal which Britain wants removed from the agreement.

