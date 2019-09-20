 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US envoy meets Israel’s embattled PM to discuss Mideast peace plan

Published time: 20 Sep, 2019 13:52 Edited time: 20 Sep, 2019 14:15
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and White House Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt. © Reuters / Tsafrir Abayov / Pool

The US envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, met on Friday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu days after elections that left the Israeli leader’s political future in doubt, AP reports.

Netanyahu suffered an apparent setback when he and his allies failed to secure enough seats for a narrow, right-wing majority coalition.

Greenblatt is the architect of the Trump administration’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan, which has raised widespread skepticism. The project has already been dismissed by the Palestinians.

Earlier this month, Greenblatt announced that he would be leaving the administration in the coming weeks.

