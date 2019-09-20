US envoy meets Israel’s embattled PM to discuss Mideast peace plan

The US envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, met on Friday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu days after elections that left the Israeli leader’s political future in doubt, AP reports.

Netanyahu suffered an apparent setback when he and his allies failed to secure enough seats for a narrow, right-wing majority coalition.

Greenblatt is the architect of the Trump administration’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan, which has raised widespread skepticism. The project has already been dismissed by the Palestinians.

Earlier this month, Greenblatt announced that he would be leaving the administration in the coming weeks.