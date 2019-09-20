 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

N. Korea negotiator welcomes Trump’s call for ‘new method’ at talks

Published time: 20 Sep, 2019 09:14 Edited time: 20 Sep, 2019 11:50
Get short URL
N. Korea negotiator welcomes Trump’s call for ‘new method’ at talks
Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump during the second North Korea-US summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 28, 2019. © Reuters / Leah Millis / File Photo

Pyongyang’s chief nuclear negotiator on Friday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that a “new method” be adopted in talks on North Korea’s weapons programs.

Kim Myong-gil praised Trump’s “wise political decision” to seek a new approach to the stalled talks without a “troublemaker” in the US administration, an apparent reference to John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, who resigned last week.

The US president's efforts to engage with North Korea nearly fell apart in February after he followed Bolton’s advice at a second summit in Hanoi and handed Kim a piece of paper urging Pyongyang to transfer its nuclear weapons and bomb fuel to the US, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies