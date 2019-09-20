N. Korea negotiator welcomes Trump’s call for ‘new method’ at talks

Pyongyang’s chief nuclear negotiator on Friday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that a “new method” be adopted in talks on North Korea’s weapons programs.

Kim Myong-gil praised Trump’s “wise political decision” to seek a new approach to the stalled talks without a “troublemaker” in the US administration, an apparent reference to John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, who resigned last week.

The US president's efforts to engage with North Korea nearly fell apart in February after he followed Bolton’s advice at a second summit in Hanoi and handed Kim a piece of paper urging Pyongyang to transfer its nuclear weapons and bomb fuel to the US, Reuters said.