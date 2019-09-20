 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Kuwait raises security alert level at oil and commercial ports – report

Published time: 20 Sep, 2019 10:47 Edited time: 20 Sep, 2019 11:48
Get short URL
Kuwait raises security alert level at oil and commercial ports – report
© Reuters / Chris Helgren

Kuwait has raised the security alert level at all of its ports, including the oil terminals, the state-run KUNA news agency reported on Friday, citing Trade and Industry Minister Khaled Al-Roudhan.

“The decision emphasizes that all measures have to be taken to protect the vessels and the ports’ facilities,” it said.

The announcement comes after two important oil production facilities in neighboring Saudi Arabia were hit by drones and missiles on September 14, curtailing the crude output of the world’s top oil exporter, Reuters said.

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed the attacks but a US official said they originated from southwestern Iran. Tehran, which supports the Houthis, denied any involvement in the attacks.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies