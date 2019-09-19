 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Austrian MPs vote to oppose EU-Mercosur pact

Published time: 19 Sep, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 19 Sep, 2019 17:50
Climate activists hold signs during a demonstration demanding protection for the Amazon rainforest outside the embassy of Brazil in Brussels, Belgium, August 26, 2019. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

Austrian lawmakers have voted to oppose a proposed free trade pact between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc of four South American countries, highlighting resistance to the deal from some EU members.

Nearly all parties in the Austrian parliament’s EU subcommittee voted against the draft for a EU-Mercosur free trade agreement late on Wednesday. That means the government has been told to vote against the deal, Reuters said.

Mercosur, which groups Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, agreed one of the world’s biggest trade deals with the 28-country EU this summer, after 20 years of negotiations. Brazil is currently under pressure from European countries over its environmental policies and an epidemic of forest fires in the Amazon basin.

A European Commission spokeswoman said both parties to the deal were performing a “legal revision” to finalize the text, which would be submitted to the European Council of EU governments and the European Parliament. If they approve the deal, it would then go to individual EU countries for ratification.

