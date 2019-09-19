Iraq ‘not in talks’ with Russia now on purchasing S-400s – ambassador

Moscow and Baghdad are not in talks over the possibility of Iraq purchasing Russia’s S-400 Triumf air defense systems at the moment, Iraqi ambassador in Moscow Haidar Mansour Hadi said on Thursday.

“We are not holding such talks. Not a single hint at that,” TASS quoted Hadi as saying at a news conference on the sidelines of the Valdai international discussion club. The envoy added that he has been asked this question “at each public event.”

Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari reportedly said during his visit to Moscow in February 2018 that Baghdad was closely studying the possibility of purchasing the S-400.

Hadi also said that Baghdad is grateful to Moscow for its support in the fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and considers Russia to be a true partner in the war against international terrorism.