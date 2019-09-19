 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lebanon investigators say Israeli drones were ‘on attack mission’

Published time: 19 Sep, 2019 12:29 Edited time: 19 Sep, 2019 13:26
Broken windows are pictured after a drone fell in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs and a second one exploded near the ground in Dahiyeh suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, August 25, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese government investigators have concluded that two Israeli drones which crashed in Beirut last month were on an attack mission, one of them armed with 4.5 kilograms of explosives.

Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab says investigations show the drones took off from gunboats in the Mediterranean Sea on August 25 before one drone crashed on the roof of Hezbollah’s media office in southern Beirut, and another exploded and crashed into a nearby plot 42 minutes later, AP reports.

Bou Saab said in the Lebanese capital on Thursday that it was “the most dangerous act of aggression by Israel” since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

He described “a sophisticated military mission” in which armed drones flew over Beirut’s international airport and exploded on a Beirut street.

