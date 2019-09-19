Lebanon investigators say Israeli drones were ‘on attack mission’

Lebanese government investigators have concluded that two Israeli drones which crashed in Beirut last month were on an attack mission, one of them armed with 4.5 kilograms of explosives.

Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab says investigations show the drones took off from gunboats in the Mediterranean Sea on August 25 before one drone crashed on the roof of Hezbollah’s media office in southern Beirut, and another exploded and crashed into a nearby plot 42 minutes later, AP reports.

Bou Saab said in the Lebanese capital on Thursday that it was “the most dangerous act of aggression by Israel” since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

He described “a sophisticated military mission” in which armed drones flew over Beirut’s international airport and exploded on a Beirut street.